In observance of the holidays, the following closures have been announced:
All government offices for the City of Leadville and Lake County will be closed Wednesday, Dec. 25, and Thursday, Dec. 26.
Some city departments may have additional closures; hours will be posted on office doors at Leadville City Hall.
Colorado Mountain College Leadville Campus will be closed Monday, Dec. 23 through Wednesday, Jan. 1; classes resume Thursday, Jan. 2. Lake County School District will be closed Dec. 23 through Jan. 3. Monday, Jan. 6, is a staff work day; classes resume Tuesday, Jan. 7.
The post office and all banks will be closed Wednesday, Dec. 25.
The Lake County Public Library will be closed Wednesday, Dec. 25 through Friday, Dec. 27.
The Senior Center and Lake County Landfill will be closed Wednesday, Dec. 25 and Thursday, Dec. 26.
The Lake County Aquatic Center will close at 3 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 24, and be closed all day Wednesday, Dec. 25.
The Herald Democrat office will be closed Wednesday, Dec. 25.
Stores and restaurants may have limited hours; call ahead to be certain.
