The National Mining Hall of Fame and Museum has been selected to participate in the Museum Assessment Program (MAP), which is administered by the American Alliance of Museums. Through guided self-study and on-site consultation with a museum professional, participation in MAP will empower the National Mining Hall of Fame and Museum to better serve the citizens of Lake County and the United States by facilitating its meeting and exceeding the highest professional standards of the museum field.
The museum’s participation is made possible through funding provided by the Institute of Museum and Library Services (IMLS). MAP helps museums strengthen operations, plan for the future, and meet standards through self-study and a consultative site visit from an expert peer reviewer.
The National Mining Hall of Fame and Museum has chosen to do a MAP Board Leadership assessment in order to improve the Board of Directors’ understanding of its responsibilities to this nonprofit organization and analyze the board’s current composition and advise on ways it can become more diverse in all senses.
“It is hoped that MAP participation will help the Board evolve into a more modern, representative, and effective governing body and will strengthen commitments of its members to their fiscal and ethical responsibilities and to museum best practices,” said Executive Director Stephen Whittington. The MAP Assessment Team will consist of two museum staff members and five board members.
“Choosing to be part of the MAP program is indicative of the commitment to civic involvement, public service and overall excellence on the part of the National Mining Hall of Fame and Museum,” said Laura Lott, president of AAM. “Studies have shown America’s museums to be among the country’s most trusted and valued institutions. MAP is designed to make them even better.”
Since its creation in 1981, the MAP program has served over 5,000 museums. MAP is supported through a cooperative agreement between AAM and IMLS. For more information, including a complete list of museums participating in MAP, please visit www.aam-us.org/map, call 202-289-9118 or e-mail map@aam-us.org. The website also has information about museums across the country who have previously participated in MAP and other AAM Excellence Programs (such as Core Document Verification and Accreditation).
AAM is the only organization representing the nation’s entire museum community and has been dedicated to promoting excellence within the museum field for over 100 years. For more information about AAM, visit www.aam-us.org. The Institute of Museum and Library Services is the primary source of federal support for the nation’s 123,000 libraries and 35,000 museums. To learn more about the Institute, please visit: http://www.imls.gov.
The National Mining Hall of Fame and Museum’s mission is to tell the story of mining, its people, its importance to the American public, and to society’s sustainability. The National Mining Hall of Fame and Museum was established in Leadville in 1987 and is a federally-chartered, non-profit organization.
The museum is open year-round. Its operations and growth depend entirely on admissions, gift shop sales, memberships, and contributions; it is not funded by the government. To learn more, visit https://www.mininghalloffame.org.
