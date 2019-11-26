The December Monarch Quilters meeting will be on Dec. 9 in Buena Vista.
The group will meet at the Congregational United Church at 217 Crossman with networking, coffee and treats beginning at 9 a.m. followed by the 9:30 a.m. meeting, show and tell featuring holiday projects and then the annual Christmas party.
This will include a potluck.
The group meets monthly. The first visit is free. Visit www.monarchquilters.com.
