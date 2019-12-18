This week the Herald continues to encourage giving locally with its listing of local nonprofits. Unless otherwise noted, the addresses are Leadville, CO 80461.
Friends of the Historic Evergreen Cemetery, established in 2015, is committed to the preservation and restoration of Leadville’s Evergreen Cemetery.
Individuals may purchase a membership or make a donation by contacting John R. Piearson at 719-293-0936 or P.O. Box 955.
Volunteers are always needed to help with clean-up and restoration activities at the cemetery during the summer months.
The Advocates of Lake County provides trauma-informed services and promotes a community where survivors of domestic and sexual violence may achieve personal autonomy.
Services offered to the community include a 24-hour crisis hotline for victims of violence and their family and friends, emotional support and personal advocacy for these victims, emergency safe housing for those in danger, civil legal assistance for survivors of violence, and rental assistance and other financial supports to survivors trying to establish self-sufficiency after leaving abusive relationships.
In 2018, the Advocates provided safe housing to 60 victims with nowhere else to go, emergency financial assistance to 129 clients in need, and supported a total of 265 survivors of violence.
To donate, send a check to Advocates of Lake County, P.O. Box 325, or visit advocatesoflakecounty.org/donate.
The year 2020 marks a busy year for Leadville’s local trail advocacy group, the Cloud City Wheelers.
After five years of planning and two years of public process, permission has been secured for eight miles of new trail construction near Turquoise Lake. The Wheelers will also be constructing new trails close to town on private land. Starting in June 2020 the Wheelers will hire six people to help construct these new trails.
This could not be done without the help of Climax Molybdenum/Freeport McMoran, One Track Mind Foundation, and Volunteers for Outdoors Colorado.
Through memberships, donations, events, and business partnerships, the Wheelers are able to provide Lake County with healthy and sustainable recreation amenities. The Cloud City Wheelers are a 501(c)(3) nonprofit and relies on donations. Cloud City Wheelers, P.O. Box 740.
This year, the Greater Arkansas River Nature Association (GARNA) was able to provide place-based nature programming to over 5,000 public participants, including 1,700 youths (kindergarten through 12th grade) from Lake and Chaffee Counties.
Three hundred thirty-five Lake County boys and girls participated in field work with GARNA on topics such as stream ecology, forest health, wildlife and fire ecology. GARNA also partnered with Rockies Rock to develop a custom environmental science and stewardship curriculum for a summer day camp.
GARNA conservation projects, such as the Upper Arkansas Wilderness Volunteers, benefitted from 165 dedicated volunteers spending thousands of hours on restoration, wilderness monitoring and preservation of public lands for future generations.
GARNA is 100% community driven. To donate, become a member, or to learn about upcoming programs, visit the home page at GARNA.org.
The Leadville Arts Coalition works to promote all the arts and arts education in Leadville/Lake County. This nonprofit group distributes its Arts Map for Lake County in May and offers yearly memberships to individuals, households and businesses to raise money for its various projects.
During 2018, LAC donated $500 to Lake County High School to help fund its musical production: “Annie.” Once again LAC helped with the 3-2-1 Fridays - the summer Meet the Artist series hosted by Harperrose Studios: Gallery and Goods, in Leadville. LAC also donated $500 towards the Tabor Opera House Preservation Foundation, as part of its “Save the Tabor” campaign. Just recently, LAC purchased a seat at The Old Church, to help with the Lake County Civic Center Contact
Food banks. There are four food banks in Leadville where residents can donate money or food, or pick up needed groceries.
Holy Family Parish, which includes Annunciation and St. Joseph Catholic churches, 609 Popular St., distributes goods Monday through Thursday, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. The church asks that those interested in obtaining food call ahead at 486-1382. The church prefers nonperishable food donations.
The St. George Episcopal Church food bank is located at West Fourth and Pine streets. The best time to pick up or drop off food is 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday and 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday. The church is looking for canned goods and nonperishable items.
The Lake County Senior Center provides a congregate lunch and Meals on Wheels to homebound seniors three days per week. It also provides a food bank and an additional food commodities program for those who qualify. The Senior Center provides transportation to medical appointments in surrounding counties and for errand running. The Senior Center is a hub for social activities with day trips all year round. The Center depends upon the generosity of it’s volunteers and is always in need of extra help in the kitchen as well as delivering Meals on Wheels. The Senior Center welcomes cash donations, nonperishable goods and gift cards to help those in need. It is located at 421 W. Sixth St. You can reach the Senior Center at 719-486-1774 for more information.
The First Presbyterian Church food pantry is located at the corner of West Third Street and McWethy Drive. The food pantry is available every Thursday from 5 to 6 p.m.
With the additional generosity of the community through the postoffice food drive in the spring and Neighbors Helping Neighbors this fall, the Presbyterian Church has plenty of food to serve the community in need. Its food pantry features mostly non-perishable items and occasional frozen goods.
Guests may come to the back door of the church. The church phone is 719-486-0673.
The Friends of Twin Lakes, Inc. is working hard in partnership with the Pike-San Isabel National Forest, Leadville Ranger District of the U.S. Forest Service, pursuant to its five-year Non-Funded Challenge Cost-Share Agreement for the Heritage Center (Forest Service properties in Twin Lakes Village) and Interlaken.
Spring 2020 should bring installation of the maps and information on the new kiosk in Heritage Park, creation of an interpretive display to be viewed through plexiglass at the Assayer’s Office, and the completion of Dexter’s exterior painting.
Anyone interested in volunteering or making a tax-deductible contribution can email friendsoftwinlakes@gmail.com, or mail Friends of Twin Lakes, 231 Lang St. Twin Lakes, CO 81251.
The National Mining Hall of Fame and Museum, one of only two national museums in Colorado, is known as the “Smithsonian of the Rockies.” The museum offers 25,000 square feet of exhibits detailing Leadville’s and the rest of the nation’s mining story with permanent and temporary exhibits, art, photography, interactive walk-thru mine replicas, events, and educational programming. to the outdoor pursuits that bring so many to Leadville and Twin Lakes.
The museum offers free admission to Lake County K-12
Even though the NMHFM holds the official federal charter as the nation’s mining museum and hall of fame, it receives no tax support from any level of government to operate.
There are a variety of ways to support the museum. NMHFM currently has a three-year $6 million endowment campaign underway. The Avenir Foundation has pledged to match up to $3 million in donations to the endowment during campaign, and The Denver Foundation will be pooling the museum’s funds with more than $800 million in assets that it currently stewards. Anticipated interest income of $200,000 - $250,000, will boost our operating budget and offset the financially challenging impact of seasonal fluctuations. Other opportunities to support the museum include purchasing a museum membership for your family and giving memberships as gifts, participating in our annual winter fundraising event Spirits in the Shaft, supporting Matchless Mine events, submitting donations to the operating budget, and shopping in our gift shop.
NMHFM is a member of the Central Colorado Enterprise Zone. As such, cash donations may earn a 25% tax credit of the value of the donation in addition to the tax deduction for contributing to a non-profit organization. Contact Stephen Whittington at 719-486-1229 for more information on ways to support the museum.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.