While entertainment businesses and social hubs remain closed, local organizations are continuing to provide remote programs for Leadville and Lake County residents.
In the Herald’s “Keeping on Beat at 10,000 Feet” series, the newspaper highlights opportunities for residents to plug in to what some local businesses are offering.
This week, the National Mining Hall of Fame and Museum is continuing their remote programming with an interactive exhibit about the mining history of California Gulch.
The exhibit, overlaid on a 1992 painting of California Gulch as it appeared in 1910, includes information about the geology of the region and the mining operations that took place there, details on the infrastructure used and comparisons of the area then and now.
Participants can view the painting with icons incorporated that, when clicked, explain different aspects of mining at California Gulch and how it became so lucrative.
The interactive exhibit is the third in a series of virtual exhibits. Before the California Gulch exhibit, the museum offered a virtual tours of its temporary exhibit “Perspectives: Aerial Photos of Nevada Mine Sites” and “Copper: Mineral of the Future.”
Access the new virtual exhibit and see past installments of the museum’s remote exhibits through its website, mininghalloffame.org/page/exhibits.
