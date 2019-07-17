The Tabor Opera House is holding the final round of screening auditions for its Community Talent Show on Saturday, July 20, 2019, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The Community Talent Show will take place at the Tabor on Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, at 2 p.m.
The talent show consists of two age categories (17 and under, and 18 and over). Participants’ age on the day of the show will determine which age category they join.
All content must be family friendly and suitable for a wide range of audiences. Participants must provide all equipment for their act. The Tabor Opera House will be able to provide four microphones, a piano, chairs, and music stands.
These prizes will be given in each age category: 1st place: $200; 2nd place: $100; 3rd place $50; audience favorite: $25
To attend the Community Talent Show, buy tickets online at TaborOperaHouse.net or at the Box Office at 308 Harrison Avenue. The Box Office is open 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. Tickets cost $5 each.
