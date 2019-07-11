Thanks to the sponsorship of the Leadville Lions Club, Culpepper & Merriweather Circus is coming to Leadville on Friday & Saturday, July 12 and 13 to the Leadville Community Park, W. Sixth St. and McWethy Dr.
Scheduled performances are at 5 and 7:30 p.m. on Friday and 2 and 4:30 p.m. on Saturday.
Friends and family are invited Friday morning at 9:30 to 10 a.m. to watch as animals are unloaded, the Big Top is erected, and rigging is prepared for performances later in the day.
There will be a free tour following raising of the Big Top. This presentation offers a face-to-face opportunity for families, schools, and interested community members to meet and learn all about the Culpepper & Merriweather Circus family and includes a walking tour of the circus grounds. Learn interesting facts about the performers, the history of the show and the different species of animals in the circus family. This presentation will also address topics such as hygiene, grooming and the veterinary care all of the circus animals receive.
On circus day, performers bring the magic of the circus to life in each 90-minute performance. This year’s lineup includes Miss Simone and her breath-taking single trapeze, Miss Paulina’s proud “Big & Little” prancing ponies, The Arlise Troupe on their wild and crazy unicycles, Natalie’s American Eskimo Escapades, Miss Georgia displaying flexibility to the extreme and, for the first time, the Wheel of Destiny & Tight Rope by The Perez Family. The performing Jungle Cats, Soloman, Delilah and Francis, will be presented by Trey Key. All will be accompanied by original music composed by Matt Margucci from Los Angeles.
For more information, visit the Facebook page with videos, photos and comments from past sponsors and patrons. For a direct link, go to www.cmcircus.com and click on the Facebook link.
Save money by purchasing tickets in advance at the following locations:
• Centennial Real Estate
• Community Banks of Colorado
• Saturday’s Discount.
Prices for advance tickets are $12 for adults and $7 for seniors (65 and over) and children ages 2 to 12; children under 2 are always free. On show day, tickets will be $15 for adults and $8 for seniors/children.
For more information or to reserve discount tickets, call 866- BIGTOP6. Reservations will be available even on show day, but only at this number until 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, Central Time.
The Midway box office opens one hour before show time, with pony rides, moonbounce, concessions and more.
