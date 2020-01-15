Planned Pethood Leadville is throwing a Mardi Paws celebration at Freight, 320 East Ninth Street in Leadville, on Saturday, Feb. 1, from 7 to 10 p.m.
Proceeds will be used to support launch of Planned Pethood Leadville’s capital campaign to raise funds for a much needed expansion of facilities at the Leadville/Lake County Animal Shelter.
Planned Pethood Leadville also provides funds for spaying, neutering and medical care for Lake County pets in need. Since its inception, Planned Pethood Leadville has helped fund more than 5,000 such procedures, according to Chris Floyd, president of Planned Pethood Assistance.
To help Planned Pethood Leadville continue its good work in Lake County, join its Krewe Chewbarkus and enjoy an evening of New Orleans style entertainment and food, including gumbo, shrimp and grits, red beans and rice, King Cake, masks and beads, silent and live auctions, and some surprises.
Vegetarian choices will be available.
Each ticket includes the organization’s version of lagniappe: one free signature cocktail. A cash bar will also be available throughout the Mardi Paws event. Try the Cajun Two-Step by dancing to DJ Ben and his New Orleans sounds.
Music by DJ Ben is sponsored by Independence Realty.
Catering provided by Buchi Café Cubano.
Free shuttle service in town sponsored by Rocky Mountain General Counsel.
Parking will be available at Freight and at the Lake County Senior Center with a free round-trip shuttle
Tickets are limited to 150; each ticket includes one signature cocktail. Tickets are $35 per person through Jan. 22; $40 after until sold out.
To purchase tickets, reserve a shuttle space and for more information, visit plannedpethoodleadville.org and click “Mardi Paws Tickets”
Contact: plannedpethood-leadville.org or @plannedpet-hoodleadville on Facebook.
