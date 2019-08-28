Macie Ray McBride, daughter of Stephanie (Pacheco) and Nelson McBride of Leadville, was born June 6 at St. Anthony Summit Medical Center in Frisco. She weighed 6 pounds, 14 ounces and was 20 inches long. Macie joins her older sisters Anaya, 6, and Rebekah, 2. Her grandparents are Rose McBride, of Leadville, Sylvia Avila, of Leadville; Gloria Gonzales, of Leadville; and Chad and Melanie McBride of Salida. Great-grandparent is Joe Barela, Arizona. (Includes information that was incorrect or missing in previous publication.)
