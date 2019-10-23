The Friends of Lake County Public Library Used Book Sale will take place Nov. 8 and 9 at the Sixth Street Gym.
The Friday, Nov. 8, setup and the “Friends only” sale will take place from 9 a.m. to noon. The sale is open to the public from noon to 5 p.m. Friday and then again on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Price is two pounds of books for a dollar.
