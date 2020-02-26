The National Mining Hall of Fame and Museum (NMHFM) is excited to announce “In the Gallery with Sarah Gjertson,” an opportunity to hear Gjertson discuss her work that is currently on display in the National Mining Hall of Fame and Museum’s temporary exhibit area.
Join NMHFM as Gjertson discusses her exploration of nostalgia, historical expectations of American “womanhood,” and the familiarity in the human experience. Gjertson, who currently teaches at Denver University, is a mixed-media artist who specializes in print-making, photography, and sculpture.
The art exhibition was inspired by historic town sites and mining operations throughout the state of Colorado. Gjertson is not interested in the “gold rush” aspect of these sites, but is compelled by the human imprint that remains there.
“This lineage of the handmade is exciting to me as an artist and maker, exploring the histories of these sites and the people who inhabited them, through prints, sculptures, photographs and … objects,” Gjerston said.
The artist’s work primarily addresses the almost invisible role of women outside of their recognized contributions as prostitutes in the American West. Women were present, and like the common prospectors, were attempting to forge a better life for themselves and their families in rough and remote locations. Gjertson’s hope is that her work will start a dialogue around this relative invisibility of women in the American West.
Gjertson’s talk will be at NMHFM on Feb. 29 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.
NMHFM is a monument to the men and women who pioneered the discovery, development and processing of our nation’s natural resources. Known as the “Premier Showcase of American Mining,” the nonprofit museum houses 25,000 square feet of interactive and informative exhibits telling the story of mining, its people, and its importance to the American public. For more information, visit www.MiningHallOfFame.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.