The Leadville Arts Coalition annual Holiday Arts and Crafts Fair has been canceled, according to Sue Jewell of the LAC.
“There are a number of reasons, but probably the biggest is we only had 16 vendors sign up,” Jewell said. “Last year we had 32 vendors.” She added that the organization will come up with another fundraising idea for next year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.