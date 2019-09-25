The U.S. Department of the Interior, Bureau of Reclamation, Eastern Colorado Area Office will be testing the emergency siren system at its water-treatment plant near Mountain Valley Estates in Leadville on Wednesday, Oct. 9, at 1 p.m.
“The siren will blast three times; afterwards, instructions in English and then Spanish will broadcast and repeat,” said Eastern Colorado Area Manager Jeff Rieker. “Again, this will only be a test to confirm system functioning.”
The sirens and emergency warning system are tested periodically as part of Reclamation’s regular maintenance program at the drainage tunnel and treatment plant.
