Join the Cloud City Wheelers July 20 as they ride bikes to raise money for the new Huck Finn Bike Park. The Pedal for the Park Bike-A-Thon asks participants to acquire lap-sponsor pledges before the event and ride single-track laps on the Timberline Trail System during the event. The adult course is eight miles long. Participants have eight hours, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., to complete as many laps as possible. This event is also kid- and family-friendly, with a shorter four mile option. Following the riding there will be a silent auction, beer garden, and BBQ from Treeline Kitchen at Dutch Henry Hill. All proceeds of this event go towards the new bike park. Downloadable pledge forms are available at www.cloudcitywheelers.com/ride.
featured
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.