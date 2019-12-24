May we live among the clouds,
In quaking leaves and snowy boughs.
April showers bring snow flowers;
May libations pass the hours.
Shall we love amidst the stars,
Wear our hearts, and bare our scars.
Spread our souls out on this dirt,
Wrought with happiness and hurt.
Will our future always gleam
With Massive scenes and Turquoise dreams.
Sunny blue skies, ever clear;
While Heaven hovers, ever near.
We must promise, while we can,
To be respectful of the land,
And keep our ever-forward stride
With crushing hope and humble pride.
And so tradition stays the same,
We vow to never break the chain,
And always celebrate the lore
Of those who came and lived before.
Lady Lead gives all she will.
Through thinnest air, we love her still.
From high atop her mountain perch,
She is the pinnacle of worth.
Where glory once came from the ground,
More than buried treasure was found.
– Erin Duggan
Leadville
