Justin Hayungs and Aubrey Bender

Curtis and Mary Bender, of Severance, Colorado, and Brian and Gail Hayungs, of Highlands Ranch, announce the engagement of Aubrey Leigh Bender and Justin Hayungs.
Aubrey Bender is a 2013 graduate of Lake County High Schools and is attending Colorado State University. She is a beauty consultant for Target and teaches children’s art classes.
Justin Hayungs is a 2013 graduate of Mountain Vista High School in Highlands Ranch and a 2018 graduate of Colorado State University. He is a district representative for Red Bull.
A Sept. 12, 2020 wedding is planned in Fort Collins.
