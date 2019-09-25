The BV Celtic and Old-time Music Jam will take place on Tuesday, Oct. 8, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Creekside Gathering Place, 203 Cedar St, Buena Vista (next to Columbine Park).
All abilities are welcome. Bring instrument(s) and a tune to share. Free with donations appreciated. Call Carole Barnes for more information at 719-395-6704.
