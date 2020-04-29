Colorado’s stay-at-home order expired on Sunday, ushering in a “safer-at-home” phase of COVID-19 response across the state.
As of April 28, 14,316 COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Colorado and 18 in Lake County. Following is the latest, updated as of April 28.
State of Colorado
Colorado began a new phase of COVID-19 response on Monday — “safer-at-home.” Governor Jared Polis has urged Coloradans, especially those over 65 years old, to stay at home, work from home and wear face masks in public through May.
Though the state is still working to develop specific guidelines for different industries during the “safer-at-home” phase, the basics are set.
Select retailers were able to open for curbside pickup earlier this week. On Friday, retail businesses with social-distancing policies in place may open stores to a limited number of customers. Real-estate agents are also now allowed to conduct one-on-one showings.
Providers of elective medical services, such as dentists, and one-on-one personal services, such as hair stylists, are allowed to reopen on May 1 with appropriate protective measures.
And though telecommuting is still encouraged, offices are allowed to bring up to 50% of employees back to an in-person work setting starting May 4.
Some elements of society will remain the same as during the stay-at-home order.
Restaurants and bars will remain closed to the public, though takeout and delivery are still an option. Gyms, playgrounds, community centers and short-term lodging will also remain closed.
Gatherings of 10 or more people are prohibited and nonessential travel is discouraged.
Lake County Public Health Agency
Lake County Public Health Agency (LCPHA) amended its March public health order last week to respond to the state’s “safer-at-home” guidance. Simliar to Polis, the agency is encouraging Lake County residents to continue social distancing and wear non-medical, cloth face coverings over nose and mouth when in public.
In terms of the economy, LCPHA has asked local businesses to submit safety and social distancing protocols before opening to the public. The agency will review protocols and, if adequate, provide a letter of authorization before opening.
“Based on limited COVID-19 testing data available to date, we do not believe Lake County is yet in a position to “open our doors” completely to residents or visitors,” LCPHA Director Colleen Nielsen said.
COVID-19 testing continues at Rocky Mountain Family Practice (RMFP) and St. Vincent Hospital (SVH). See page 1 of the Herald for information on Lake County’s antibody testing.
An online LCPHA form is also available for individuals to self report symptoms. The anonymous survey is helping the agency track the spread of community-level transmission in Lake County. The form is linked on the “Lake County Colorado COVID-19 Information” Facebook page.
Lake County Government
All Lake County Government offices and facilities are closed to the public until further notice; offices are still operating remotely. Residents can access forms and pay bills on the county’s website; public meetings are held via Zoom.
The City of Leadville
City Hall is currently closed to the public and departments will meet with the individuals by appointment only. Residents can access forms and pay bills on the city’s website; public meetings are streamed on the city’s YouTube channel.
Lake County District Court
Lake County District Court is conducting court virtually as much as possible as public access and in-person proceedings are limited. Jury trials are continued until after June 1.
Lake County Probation is currently closed to the public; staff is providing services over phone and video. The office is currently developing a plan to reopen to the public.
Lake County School District
In-person learning at Lake County School District (LCSD) is now suspended through the end of the academic year. All LCSD play yards are also closed to the public until further notice. See pages 3-4 for more information on the district’s remote learning plan.
LCSD is currently distributing sack breakfast, lunch and dinner for anyone 18 years and younger during the facility closure. Meals are delivered Monday through Friday starting at 11:30 a.m. at Mountain View Village (east and west), Mountain Valley Estates, Lake Fork Mobile Home Park, Eagles Nest Apartments and the Hemlock and Monroe neighborhoods. Meals will also be available for pickup Monday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the entrance of Lake County High School.
Colorado Mountain College
Remote learning at Colorado Mountain College (CMC) will continue for credit classes through the remainder of the spring semester. The in-person commencement ceremony for the Leadville campus is also canceled.
Recreation
Though state parks are still open for basic recreation, public gathering areas managed by Colorado Parks and Wildlife including picnic areas and campgrounds are now closed to the public. The U.S. Forest Service has also closed all campgrounds, trailheads and picnic sites.
All Lake County Recreation Department facilities are also closed. The department is offering a variety of virtual programming.
Visit the Herald’s free online COVID-19 coverage at http://www.leadvilleherald.com/free_content/covid_19/ for Lake County community health updates.
