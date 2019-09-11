The Tabor Opera House has released its new tour schedule through season-end, offering community members and visitors their last chance this year to see parts of the theater that are not open during performances.
Tours are currently being held Tuesday through Sunday, on the hour from noon to 4 p.m. Tours last from 30 to 45 minutes, with the building open until 5 p.m. The Tabor is projected to close for the season on Oct. 13, weather-dependent.
Tours include three levels of the Tabor, starting in the storefront with an overview of the Tabor’s history. They then move on to the stage itself, where guests can look past the lights into the theater, peer at the trap door that legend says was cut for magician Harry Houdini, and see the original marble backboard behind the stage light switches.
Tours go beneath the stage where heavyweight champion Jack Dempsey’s boxing ropes lie, then to the second-floor museum. In the museum are the enormous bellows from the pump organ of American composer and conductor John Phillip Sousa, a large safe that once belonged to Horace Tabor, several varieties of Magic Lantern projectors, and much more.
The tour then moves to the third-floor grand ballroom, with high ceilings and tall windows that look out over Harrison Avenue to Mt. Elbert and Mt. Massive. So far this year, more than 2,100 people have taken the tour, taking advantage of the opportunity to see behind the scenes at the Tabor.
