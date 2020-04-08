Dr. Bruce Epperly, pastor and teacher at the South Congregational Church of Christ in Centerville, Massachusetts, will present a talk on “Spirituality in a Time of Pandemic” on April 17 via Zoom video conferencing. This is a presentation of the Collegiate Peaks Forum Series.
For information on participating in the lecture via Zoom, please visit to: www.collegiatepeaksforum.org for an invitation and password. Participants new to Zoom should connect using the link on this Collegiate Peaks Forum Series page ahead of time. Those who have not used Zoom before will need to download the Zoom software. It is not difficult, but it will be best to try the link prior to the lecture to make sure that connections are smooth. As with Collegiate Peaks Forum Series physical lectures, participants will have an opportunity to ask questions at the end of the lecture.
Epperly will discuss how over the past two months, everything in the world has changed. People might feel confused, angry and vulnerable and wonder when the pandemic will be over. People are concerned with what kind of world we will return to.
Individuals might ask themselves, “How can we respond to the current crisis? How might we look creatively beyond the pandemic?” Spiritual traditions can help navigate the unexpected challenges of life. They also inspire people to imagine new visions for themselves and the world. This lecture will explore spiritual resources for responding to the pandemic and invite people to imagine new possibilities beyond the pandemic.
Epperly is a pastor, professor and author of over fifty books including the recently published “Faith in a Time of Pandemic” and “God Online: A Mystic’s Guide to the Internet,” as well as “Become Fire: Guideposts for Interspiritual Pilgrims” and “The Mystic in You: Discovering a God-filled World.”
The lecture is free to all. The Collegiate Peaks Forum Series, now in its 17th year, is a free lecture series with presentations in Leadville, Buena Vista, and Salida. For more information about the CPFS, visit www.collegiatepeaksforum.org.
