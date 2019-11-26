In observance of the Thanksgiving holiday, all government offices for the City of Leadville and Lake County will be closed Thursday, Nov. 28, and Friday, Nov. 29.
Some city departments may have additional closures; hours will be posted on office doors at Leadville City Hall.
In addition to its regular weekly closure of Wednesday and Thursday, the Lake County Landfill will also be closed on Friday, Nov. 29.
The Lake County Senior Center and the Lake County Public Library will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 28, and Friday, Nov. 29.
The Leadville Workforce Center, all banks, the post office and the Lake County Aquatic Center will be closed Thursday, Nov. 28.
Colorado Mountain College Leadville Campus will be closed Wednesday, Nov. 27 through Sunday, Dec. 1. Lake County schools will be closed all Thanksgiving week, to resume Monday, Dec. 2.
The Herald Democrat office will also be closed Thursday, Nov. 28.
St. George Episcopal Church will hold a free Thanksgiving community meal at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 28. The public is invited.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.