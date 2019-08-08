The winners of the special events that took place Sunday of Boom Days are as follows:
Costume - Mosey
1st - Aaron and Carolyn Pelouze - Colorado Springs
2nd - Jim and Deanna Kovalcin - New Jersey
3rd - Mario Bueno and Laura Kovalcin - New York
Costume - Authentic Female
1st - Carolyn Knudsen - Arvada
2nd - Nicole Kearn - Gilbert, Arizona
Costume - Authentic Child
1st - Andi Kearn - Gilbert, Arizona
Pie Eating, age 10-15
Gavin Kliner - Colorado Springs
Pie Eating, age 16+
Cyrus Scrofani - Sacramento, California
Egg Toss Team
Matthew and Wilber Trujillo - Leadville
Balloon Toss Team
Chris and Lucy Lloyd - Leadville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.