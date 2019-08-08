The winners of the special events that took place Sunday of Boom Days are as follows:

Costume - Mosey

1st - Aaron and Carolyn Pelouze - Colorado Springs

2nd - Jim and Deanna Kovalcin - New Jersey

3rd - Mario Bueno and Laura Kovalcin - New York

Costume - Authentic Female

1st - Carolyn Knudsen - Arvada

2nd - Nicole Kearn - Gilbert, Arizona

Costume - Authentic Child

1st - Andi Kearn - Gilbert, Arizona

Pie Eating, age 10-15

Gavin Kliner - Colorado Springs

Pie Eating, age 16+

Cyrus Scrofani - Sacramento, California

Egg Toss Team

Matthew and Wilber Trujillo - Leadville

Balloon Toss Team

Chris and Lucy Lloyd - Leadville

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.