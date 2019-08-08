Kids’ hand-mucking took place Sunday of Boom Days. Following are the winners in the various age groups:
5-6 Age Group
1st - Blakely Scott
2nd - Colin Marchio
3rd - William Catlin
7-8 Age Group
1st - Brandon Scott
2nd - Joe Catlin
3rd - Evelyn Northcraft
9-10 Age Group
1st - Bodie Hennek
2nd - Maya Alas
3rd- Kainnie Bollig
11-12 Age Group
1st - Gvacyn Canham
2nd - Raymond Harvey
3rd - Harley Chase
13-15 Age Group
1st - Cody Long
2nd - Elona Greene
3rd - Jaedin Martinez
