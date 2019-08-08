Kids’ hand-mucking took place Sunday of Boom Days. Following are the winners in the various age groups:

5-6 Age Group

1st - Blakely Scott

2nd - Colin Marchio

3rd - William Catlin

7-8 Age Group

1st - Brandon Scott

2nd - Joe Catlin

3rd - Evelyn Northcraft

9-10 Age Group

1st - Bodie Hennek

2nd - Maya Alas

3rd- Kainnie Bollig

11-12 Age Group

1st - Gvacyn Canham

2nd - Raymond Harvey

3rd - Harley Chase

13-15 Age Group

1st - Cody Long

2nd - Elona Greene

3rd - Jaedin Martinez

