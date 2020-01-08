The Monarch Quilters will meet Monday, Jan. 13, at Poncha Springs Town Hall, 333 Burnett Ave.
Networking, coffee and treats will begin at 9 a.m. The 9:30 a.m. meeting will feature a slide show of planned 2020 meetings, programs and workshops.
After the meeting, members are welcome to stay and work on items for the July 4 Quilt Show in Buena Vista.
Anyone wishing to try quilting or simply enjoying seeing beautiful finished work is welcome to join the group. The first visit is free. For more information, visit monarchquilters.com.
