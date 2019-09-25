Dalton Gregory Dahl was born June 18 to Jenna and Greg Dahl. He weighed 9 lbs., 3 oz., and was 21-1/2 inches long. Dalton joins big brothers Jayden and Wyatt, and big sister Madison. The family resides in Grand Junction. Proud grandparents are Ron and Joy Yudnich of Leadville, Jeff and Carissa Dahl of Durango, and Mary Dahl of Denver. Other grandparents are the late John and Angie Yudnich, of Leadville, and the late John and Ruth Hockett, of Leadville.
