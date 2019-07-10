Friends of Lake County Public Library is seeking one or more board members.
Friends is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that raises money for the Lake County Public Library for items the library needs but that are not funded through the county budget. It is an independent organization and not a part of the county or the library.
Some of its activities include the used-book sales and the Karen Lundell Memorial Dog Walk held each fall.
Anyone interested in being part of the board or assisting the group with its activities should email current Board President Christine Whittington at whittingtonca@gmail.com.
