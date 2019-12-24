Entertainment, including music, will take place at a number of Leadville restaurants and lounges this New Year’s Eve.
• The Pastime Bar, 120 W. Second St., will have a 1990s cover band playing from 9 p.m. and a balloon drop at midnight.
• The Scarlet Tavern, 326 Harrison Ave., will have live music from “Horizon Line” beginning at 9 p.m. and a masquerade. Food is free. No cover.
• The Treeline Kitchen, 615 Harrison Ave., will have a Speakeasy Pop-Up Bar; say the code word “chief” to the host and go from there.
• There will be a New Year’s concert and dance starting at 8 p.m. at the Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie #91, 812 Hemlock St. Music by Persuasion. $15 singles; $25 couples. Open to the public.
• A New Year’s Eve Party begins at 7:30 p.m. at Freight, 320 E. Ninth St. Music by Groovespeak. $15 at door.
The Silver Dollar Saloon and Manhattan Bar will be open for business as usual. The Twin Lakes Inn will be hosting a private party for Twin Lakes residents, and several of the local social clubs have events scheduled for members only.
