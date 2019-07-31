The August Monarch Quilters meeting will be held August 12 in Buena Vista at the Congregational United Church at 217 Crossman.
Networking, coffee and treats will begin at 9 a.m. followed by the 9:30 a.m. meeting and program. The group’s individual country- challenge quilt will be presented at this meeting. Helen King will also bring a collection of her excess material for purchase at discount prices.
On Tuesday, August 14, from 9 to 4 p.m., Amy McCrary will hold a completely full workshop teaching registered attendees how to make felted Mountain Chickadees.
The group meets monthly. The first visit is free.
Visit monarchquilters.com for additional information.
