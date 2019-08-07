Following are the results from the Boom Days’ Motorcycle Events held Friday evening on Harrison Avenue:
Slow Ride
1st: Dan the Wrench
2nd: Jordan Bellisimo
3rd: DJ Gonzales
Plank Ride
1st: Jordan Bellisimo
2nd: Chris Bellisimo
3rd: Dan the Wrench
Ball Drop
1st: Matt and Jen Boeve
2nd: Elliot Wellman and Lucy Valverde
3rd: Tommy Shimak and Winston Aggers
Weenie Bite
1st: Dan the Wrench and Sharlean Boyden
2nd: Todd Tolson and Brenda Lesnau
3rd: Abbygail Valverde and Craig Snyder
