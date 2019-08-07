Following are the results from the Boom Days’ Motorcycle Events held Friday evening on Harrison Avenue:

Slow Ride

1st: Dan the Wrench

2nd: Jordan Bellisimo

3rd: DJ Gonzales

Plank Ride

1st: Jordan Bellisimo

2nd: Chris Bellisimo

3rd: Dan the Wrench

Ball Drop

1st: Matt and Jen Boeve

2nd: Elliot Wellman and Lucy Valverde

3rd: Tommy Shimak and Winston Aggers

Weenie Bite

1st: Dan the Wrench and Sharlean Boyden

2nd: Todd Tolson and Brenda Lesnau

3rd: Abbygail Valverde and Craig Snyder

