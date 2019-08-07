Award-winning entries in the Boom Days parade are listed below.
Parade Theme: Shack Club
Judge’s Choice: Leadville National Fish Hatchery
Silver Kings: Get Outdoors Leadville!
Commercial
1. High Mountain Pies
2. Colorado Mountain College
3. Dependable Auto Glass
Organizational
1. Tabor Opera House
2. Broken Arrows 4H
3, Moto Madness
Individual
1. Lake County High School Band
2. LCHS Performing Arts
3. Nathalie Eddy and burros
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.