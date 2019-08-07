Shack Club float

Tony Goldstein talks to Jim Duke from the Shack Club float. The Shack Club won the parade theme award.

 Photo by Rachel Woolworth

Award-winning entries in the Boom Days parade are listed below.

Parade Theme: Shack Club

Judge’s Choice: Leadville National Fish Hatchery

Silver Kings: Get Outdoors Leadville!

Commercial

1. High Mountain Pies

2. Colorado Mountain College

3. Dependable Auto Glass

Organizational

1. Tabor Opera House

2. Broken Arrows 4H

3, Moto Madness

Individual

1. Lake County High School Band

2. LCHS Performing Arts

3. Nathalie Eddy and burros

