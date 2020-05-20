To announce a nonprofit event or recurring monthly meeting in the calendar, contact the Herald at 719-486-0641, 719-486-0611 (fax) or calendar@leadvilleherald.com.
Note: some of these events may be modified or canceled due to COVID-19; call or check website first.
Thursday, May 21
7 a.m.-9 a.m. — Safeway shopping for seniors. Call the Lake County Senior Center for a ride at 710-486-1774.
11 a.m.-1 p.m. — Free sack lunch and walk-in food pantry at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-3087.
1 p.m. — Lake County Board of County Commissioners special meeting on COVID-19 and safer-at-home. See lakecountyco.com for Zoom login IDs and passwords, call-in phone numbers and details re meeting streaming and replay.
2:30 p.m. — Lake County elected official and department director meeting. See lakecountyco.com for Zoom login IDs and passwords, call-in phone numbers and details.
5-6:30 p.m. — Walk-in food pantry at the back door of the First Presbyterian Church, 299 McWethy Drive. 719-486-0673.
Friday, May 22
11 a.m.-1 p.m. — Free sack lunch and walk-in food pantry at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-3087.
7 p.m. — Timberline AA open meeting via Zoom, ID 841 2152 0880.
Saturday, May 23
Matchless Mine re-opening. Memorial Day tours Saturday through Monday; after this weekend mine tours will be offered Tuesdays through Saturdays through the summer. Self-guided tours 11 a.m.-4:30 p.m., guided tours at 1, 2 and 3 p.m. Free to Lake County residents through June 30. See mininghalloffame.org. or 719-486-1229.
11 a.m.-1 p.m. — Walk-in food pantry at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-3087.
Sunday, May 24
7 p.m. — Timberline AA BB study meeting via Zoom, ID 480 183 048.
Monday, May 25
Memorial Day (city and county offices and facilities closed)
11 a.m.-1 p.m. — Free sack lunch and walk-in food pantry at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-3087.
7 p.m. — Timberline AA 12and12 meeting via Zoom, ID 710 129 022.
Tuesday, May 26
7 a.m.-9 a.m. — Safeway shopping for seniors. Call the Lake County Senior Center for a ride at 710-486-1774.
11 a.m.-1 p.m. — Free sack lunch and walk-in food pantry at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-3087.
1 p.m. — Lake County Board of County Commissioners regular meeting. See lakecountyco.com for Zoom login IDs and passwords, call-in phone numbers and details re meeting streaming and replay.
5-6:30 p.m. — Walk-in food pantry at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-3087.
6:30 p.m. — Lake County School Board work session at the school administration building, 107 Spruce St. Details at 719-486-6835.
Wednesday, May 27
8 a.m. — Food Bank of the Rockies at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St. 719-486-3087. Line-up begins at 8 a.m. Organizers ask participants to bring a box or bag to carry food home.
8:30 a.m. — Community Coffee. See lakecountyco.com for Zoom login IDs and passwords, or contact bhelmke@co.lake.co.us for updates.
1 p.m. — Lake County Board of County Commissioners work session (tentative). See lakecountyco.com for Zoom login IDs and passwords, call-in phone numbers and details.
6 p.m. — Leadville Planning and Zoning Commission meeting at City Hall, 800 Harrison Ave. See colorado.gov/leadville for Zoom and call-in details. The meeting may be live-streamed on the City of Leadville’s YouTube Channel. Call 719-486-0349 for details.
7 p.m. — Timberline AA open Zoom meeting, ID 876 3946 6638
Community Cancellations
The following events have been formally canceled in compliance with efforts to control COVID-19:
May 25: KIA Motorcycle Ride and Memorial Day Service.
May 25: Tenth Mountain Foundation Memorial Day Service at Tennessee Pass.
June 6: Turquoise Lake 20K trail and road run.
June 7: Fish Hatchery 5K trail run.
June 13: Leadville Trail Marathon and Heavy Half.
June 13-18: Ride the Rockies.
June 19-22: Leadville Trail 100 Run Training Camp.
June 25-28: Leadville Trail 100 Mountain Bike Training Camp.
July 4: Firecracker 5K road run.
July 11: Silver Rush 50 Mile Run.
July 12: Silver Rush 50 Mile Mountain-Bike.
July 12: Courage Classic Bicycle Tour.
July 31-August 2: Leadville Stage Race (mountain bike).
August 15: Leadville Trail 100 Mile Mountain Bike Race.
August 16: Leadville 10K Run.
August 22-23: Leadville Trail 100 Mile Run.
