Nearly 350 community members are expected at the We Love Leadville Community Dinner on Friday, Sept. 6, and all community members are invited to join in the fun.
This second annual dinner starts at 6 p.m. at Ice Palace Park, 100 W. 10th St.
More than 40 community members have offered to host tables of eight. Additional table hosts are welcome. Table hosts are asked to bring chili or another main dish for eight people, plus bowls and utensils. Table hosts are invited to decorate their table however they want; they are not obliged to do so but could win one of three prizes for the best-decorated tables.
Anyone who would like to come and is not planning to sit at a specific host’s table is encouraged to come and, if they’re able, to bring a dish to share. Bread, cornbread, chips, chili fixings, and water, lemonade, and cocoa will be provided.
“We still have room for more table hosts and plenty of people to come and bring potluck,” said John McMurtry, executive director of the Lake County Community Fund (LCCF), which is sponsoring the dinner with support from a volunteer committee.
“We’re honored to be hosting this dinner for the second year and welcome all community members to join.” Table hosts should contact John McMurtry at Director@LakeCountyCommunityFund.org for details by Sept. 5, 2019.
The evening will also feature live music by Leadville rocker Carey Nall of Groovespeak and relay games for kids.
“The We Love Leadville Community Dinner is a time to celebrate this special community and the personal relationships that make us strong,” said Mayor Greg Labbe. “We hope that everyone will come to enjoy a meal together.”
Updates will be posted on the LCCF Facebook page.
