The Chaffee County Writers Exchange (CCWE) will offer a St. Patrick’s Day WE Write session, Saturday, March 14th, 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. in Buena Vista at the Sangre de Cristo Community Room. WE Write group writing sessions are always free and open to the public, including Lake County residents.
The upcoming topic is “Writin’ O’da Green!” With everyone being part Irish, at least once a year, writers will use their “inchinns” and have some “craic” as they find and write regarding how language develops from regional words and expressions. Slainte, and Erin go Bragh!
Start St. Patrick’s Day early with co-leaders Jean Gabardi and Robin Hall. Gabardi is an easygoing writer, avid reader, vice president/webmaster of the CCWE and resident of Buena Vista with occasional status in Manitou Springs. Hall is a writer extraordinaire, CCWE Treasurer, and Colorado, western history, and genealogy writer. Both are authors in the CCWE-sponsored short story collection, a fund-raising book for the Leadville National Mining Hall of Fame and Museum, “Mysteries from the Museum.”
Exercises will be based on Natalie Goldberg’s method for writing freely and spontaneously.
RSVP to info@CCWritersEx-change.org. Seating is limited. Bring paper and pen or laptop, your own beverage and bring a snack to share for a mid-morning break.
Attendees are asked to please be respectful of the group and refrain from wearing perfumes or colognes, as some attendees have allergies.
Membership in this writing group is $20 per year. Visit http://www.CCWritersExchange.org/membership to join today!
