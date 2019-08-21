Learn the basics of replacing glass panes in historic windows on Saturday, August 31, from 10 a.m. to noon.
A pane in the historic Dexter Cabin, next to the Healy House, has cracked and is in need of replacement. Get the hands-on experience to do the job on your own property.
Participants will learn basic window maintenance, including tools and materials needed.
Cost is $15. Register by phone at 720-584-1720. Space is limited and an RSVP is needed.
