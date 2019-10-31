The St. George’s Community Kitchen’s mission is to build community through the cooking and sharing of healthy food in Lake County. The Community Meals began in 1992 when Climax Mine had closed and the town was experiencing severe economic hardship. Two parishioners of St. George Episcopal Mission thought that perhaps by serving free meals, they could both keep the doors of the church open and help the community. There was no actual kitchen in the church, so they used a hot plate in a broom closet. They served simple meals to 20-25 people once a week and then expanded to twice a week.
In the late 1990s, Susan Fladager oversaw the installation of a kitchen in the church. The Community Meals expanded to four times a week.
In 1999, George and Alison Lufkin arrived in Leadville and expanded the Meals to its current form of five times a week. They oversaw a remodel of the dining room and the addition of a greenhouse.
