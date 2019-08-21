A free showing of the documentary “Strong Sisters: Elected Women in Colorado” will take place at the Lake County Public Library, 1115 Harrison Ave., on Tuesday, August 27.
Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. and the program will begin at 7 p.m.
The filmmakers, Meg Froelich and Laura Hoeppner, interview more than 70 current and former elected women, historians and government observers to tell the story of how women have shaped Colorado’s politics.
The film also explores why a woman has never been Colorado governor, U.S. Senator or mayor of Denver, despite the consistently high number of women in the Colorado legislature.
Colorado was the first state to elect women to its legislature, with Clara Cressingham, Carrie Holly and Frances Klock elected in 1894, one year after women had been given the right to vote in the state. This preceded the 19th Amendment by 25 years.
The film discusses women’s pathways to office, problems with fundraising and other barriers to seeking higher office.
