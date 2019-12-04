This week the Herald continues to encourage giving locally with its listing of local nonprofits. Unless otherwise noted, the addresses are Leadville, CO 80461. If your organization has not yet been listed and you have not been contacted, send information to editor@leadvilleherald.com.
The Lake County Community Fund (LCCF) envisions a Lake County that has an abundance of sustainable philanthropic resources to support a thriving community. To arrive at that vision, the LCCF provides a means to expand the capacity of local organizations, promote and facilitate giving opportunities, and inspire investment in Lake County. LCCF is focused on digging a deeper and wider well of resources for the community to draw from in times of need.
The LCCF is currently working to take advantage of a $50,000 challenge from Copper Mountain Resort.Donations to LCCF received before the end of 2019 will be matched dollar-for-dollar by Copper Mountain, up to a cumulative $50,000. This is the first year of a four-year, $200,000 challenge donation ($50,000 per year), from Copper Mountain Resort to further outdoor education, lifelong alpine sports development, and environmental causes in Lake County.
Thanks to past support, the LCCF has provided funding to support youth leadership development in the schools; helped survivors of domestic violence establish self-sufficiency, provided free hot meals to Leadville/Lake County’s most vulnerable community members and more.
Donations using a credit card can be made at: http://lakecountycommunityfund.org/donate/. Donations can also be mailed to Lake County Community Fund, P.O. Box 477.
Lake County Public Library accepts donations at any time of the year.
The children’s department is always in need of money for new books, furniture or supplies for morning Storytime, the After School Program or the Summer Reading Program.
The local-history department is in need of funding for digitization of photographs, historical documents and newspapers.
The library circulation department accepts items to add to the collection. A person can always donate a book or money to buy a book in memory of someone special. A memorial plate is then placed in the book.
Donations can be delivered or mailed to the library at 1115 Harrison Ave.
Full Circle of Lake County has a goal of helping Lake County become a place where youth make healthy choices, families thrive and the community is united.
Some of the activities include Parenting Education classes; fun, social out-of-school activities for youths in fourth through 12th grade; Language Exchange Nights for the community; an adult-youth mentoring program; parents workshops in English and Spanish; youth-led peer education groups for youths, designed to help them make healthy choices; and a new Parent Mentor Program that brings parents from the community into the classroom to support teachers and students by providing academic support.
In the past year, Full Circle served 290 youths and 186 adults, and offered 722 program activities.
To donate, send a check to Full Circle of Lake County, P.O. Box 622.
The Tabor Opera House Preservation Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to the rehabilitation of the Tabor Opera House and its operation as a community event space.
Mail donation checks made out to Tabor Opera House Preservation Foundation to P.O. Box 1004 and include name and address for a tax receipt.
The Tabor Opera House Preservation Foundation is fundraising for general operations by Dec. 31st. High priority operating upgrades include $12,000 for a film projector to show movies and offer projection capabilities during performances. The foundation is also raising money for the “Curtain Call” project: a $35,000 project to asses restoration requirements for the many historic scene drops created for the opera house. Funding is needed for Phase 2 of the restoration which will be focused on repairing bricks and windows on the east- and north-facing sides of the building.
Through service, outreach and development, St. Vincent Hospital Foundation promotes and sustains the highest possible level of health care for Lake County and the community.
St. Vincent Hospital Foundation is raising money for a new replacement CT scanner and surgical supplies for the hospital.
CT scan images provide more detailed information than X-rays and are essential diagnostic screenings used by providers in emergency, inpatient, and outpatient care.
The project goal is $375,000.
The foundation, a 501(c)(3) corporation, can be reached at 822 W. 4th Street.
St. Vincent Hospital Foundation is a “Central Colorado Enterprise Zone tax credit for contribution eligible project”. This means that cash donations of $250 or more paid to the SVH Foundation are eligible for a state tax credit of 25 percent (12.5 percent for in-kind donations).
Friends of the Historic Evergreen Cemetery, established in 2015, is committed to the preservation and restoration of Leadville’s Evergreen Cemetery.
Individuals may purchase a membership or make a donation by contacting John R. Piearson at 719-293-0936 or P.O. Box 955.
Volunteers are always need to help with clean-up and restoration activities at the cemetery during the summer months.
Continued next week
