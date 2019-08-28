The September Monarch Quilters meeting will be held on Sept. 9 at the Poncha Springs Town Hall just off Highway 50 at 330 Burnett Ave.
Networking, coffee and treats begin at 9 a.m. followed by the 9:30 a.m. meeting. Blocks will be introduced for the outgoing president. Mary Jane Ransom will lead a workshop on “Crazy Christmas Trees” – a table runner pattern. This workshop following the meeting is completely full.
Visit www.monarch quilters.com for additional information.
