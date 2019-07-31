Six years ago artist Claire van der Plas drove into Leadville for the first time and was immediately fascinated by a series of large painted rocks on the roadside. What were they? What did the numbered grids mean? What were the holes for?
She took many photographs of the rocks and other sites around Leadville, and so began her series of paintings of mining landscapes and remnants. Now she will finally exhibit these works in the place where it all started – and during Boom Days.
Her paintings will be exhibited on August 3 at the Old Church, on Harrison Avenue and Eighth Street, from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Van der Plas is an artist and educator. For the past year she lived in Leadville and is an assistant dean of instruction at Colorado Mountain College. Previously, she was associate professor of art and chair of the art department at Adams State University in Alamosa.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.