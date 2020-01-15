The Rocky Mountain Ranch Dance is Friday, Jan. 17, from 7:15 to 11 p.m. at Adventure Unlimited Ranch’s Valerie Lodge, 18325 County Road 366, Buena Vista.
All are welcome for an evening of contra dancing. No partner needed. $25 per person can be paid at the door. For information, call 719-395-8386.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.