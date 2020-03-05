On Friday, March 6, the US Rafting Association Women’s Masters and U19 Division Raft Racing Team, the Ark Aces and the Dandy Lions, will present an evening of rafting films featuring women. Doors open at 6 p.m. and films start at 7 p.m. at A Church, 419 D Street, Salida. Tickets are $10 and may be available at the door if the event doesn’t sell out. Advance purchase tickets are available at https://csmejkal.wixsite.com/arkaces/events.
The event is a fundraiser to support the teams’ trip to the International Rafting Federation’s World Rafting Championships this coming August. Ark Aces and Dandy Lions gear, Soulcraft beer and Moonlight Pizza will be available for purchase.
In the spirit of adventure through world travel and rafting, Pete McBride’s film “River of Eden” will take viewers on a journey into the Fijian Highlands to discover why the locals said “no” to easy money from resource extraction, and how they turned to tourism to fund a conservation area that protects one of the most beautiful rivers on Earth. McBride’s film “Martin’s Boat” honors the legacy of Martin Litton and follows one of his dories on its maiden voyage down the Colorado River through the Grand Canyon.
Two films from local filmmaker Ben Knight will also tell stories of the “Big Ditch” through the eyes of strong female leads. “In Current” features Amber Shannon who feels rowing a wooden dory in the Grand is one of the most coveted jobs in the world. Amber is learning the tricks of the trade as she aims to become the next great boatmaster to conquer the Grand Canyon rapids. “Katie” is a tribute film honoring the life of Hollywood starlet and folk singer Katie Lee, who embarked on the first of many trips through the Grand in 1953. With that first trip, her life was shaped by a duty to protect those canyon walls as she became a passionate activist against the damming of the Colorado River.
Through the sport of rafting, the Ark Aces’ Rafting Team’s mission is to inspire and empower women of all ages by demonstrating physical and mental strength while building our local community of rafting, river play, and river stewardship. Participation as a Master’s Division team requires that all participants are over 40 years old. The U19 team requires that participants be under 19 years old.
