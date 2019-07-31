Leadville’s historic Tabor Opera House, celebrating its 140th anniversary this year, is proud to offer three special events for Leadville Boom Days August 2 - 4. Boom Days is a three-day festival of mining heritage in Leadville.
A Community Talent Show lets residents perform in the footsteps of Oscar Wilde, Harry Houdini, John Philip Sousa and other luminaries. Locals bring singing, acrobatic yoga, bagpipe and guitar performances, and more to the famous stage. Carl Schaefer, board member of the Tabor Opera House Preservation Foundation, will be master of ceremonies. Celesta Cairns, Cleo Finken, Leadville Mayor Greg Labbe and Donna Schaefer will serve as judges. Audience participation will determine the Audience Favorite Award.
Part of the Tabor’s “High Notes: Music and Theatre in the Mountains” series curated by Leadville local Scott Carroll, the talent show takes place Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, at 2 p.m. Carroll is the Lake County High School choral and theatre director and served as the Tabor’s 2017 artistic director. Tickets are $5.
Saturday evening at 7:30 p.m., the Vail Valley Band presents pop, classic rock, country, and jazz as well as originals and Broadway show tunes. Don Watson and the Vail Valley Band have now been performing in Vail, and throughout the United States and the world, for 20 years. Watson brings lead vocals, rhythm guitar and guitar synthesizer; Beth Swearingen Kuntz brings lead vocals and percussion; David Andersen offers lead guitar, mandolin and vocals; Peter Fontanese contributes bass guitar and backing vocals; and Bobby Hyams plays drums and percussion.
The band delights audiences with its uncanny ability to segue from song to song, and from one style or genre of music seamlessly into another. Tickets cost $20.
On Sunday morning of Boom Days at 8 a.m., John Peterson leads the longstanding tradition of Cowboy Church at the Tabor, with free admission.
The Tabor is also open for guided tours all weekend, every half hour from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Visitors can stand on the stage themselves, twirl across the grand ballroom, and learn the story of the legendary Tabor family.
Tickets are available online at TaborOperaHouse.net or at the box office, 308 Harrison Avenue, Tuesday - Sunday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Tabor Opera House is proud to be a part of this annual festival of mining heritage.
