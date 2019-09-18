The Monarch Quilters announce their first outdoor quilt festival, “A Day in the Park.”
The event will take place on Sept. 28 from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. at the Poncha Springs Town Hall and adjoining park located at 330 Burnett Avenue just off of Highway 50.
A number of quilts will be available for purchase by their maker.
For additional information contact Jodi Poole at 221-2480, Cinda Moore at 303-880-5245 or Susan Grannell at 539-5455.
