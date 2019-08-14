All kinds of talent was on display Saturday afternoon of Boom Days weekend at the Community Talent Show at the Tabor Opera House.
Hummingbird Fusion featuring Abbey Rosinger and “Josh,” captured first place in the age 18 and over category with their acrobatic yoga.
Troy Baker, who sang accompanied by a ukelele, took first in the under 18 category. It was a family affair for the Bakers as John Baker, Troy’s dad, took second place in the adult category, singing and accompanying himself on the guitar.
But the grand prize, if there had been one, should have gone to Todd Howe. As the crowd gathered for the 2 p.m. performance, a transformer on Tennessee Pass went out leaving Leadville’s East Side without electric power.
Howe went to work with a laptop computer and a microphone, rigging up a way to hear the contestants and their sound tracks. The windows and doors at the Tabor were opened, providing some sunlight, and the show went on at 3 p.m., just an hour later than scheduled.
There were six performers in the adult category with Kristen Skove-King taking third place singing “Heaven Help My Heart.”
Other performers were Annemarie Duel, Alex Guzman and Edgar Tarango.
Among the younger performers, Violet Hill took second with her bagpipe performance, and third place went to the duet of Jude Hill and Molly Coleman singing “Over the Rainbow.” Diego Medina, who sang and played the guitar, also performed.
Carl Schaefer served as MC for the event with Donna Schaefer, Celesta Cairns, Cleo Finken and Greg Labbe serving as judges. And just as the event concluded, the lights came back on.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.