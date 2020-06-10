Highlights from the Carbonate Chronicle
75 Years Ago
Playground Program Starts Next Week
June 11, 1945
The summer playground program of Lake County Public Recreation Board will start next week. Clara Conklin will supervise the west side playground. A supervisor has not as yet been employed for the east side ground. Anyone interested in this position should contact Steve Ferkovich.
Commissioner Cy Pierce is chairman of the Recreational board, and the committee in charge of the playground program consists of Steve Ferkovich, Gerald McMillin and Lyle Slonecker.
Senate Approves Tunnel Appropriation
Word that the Senate had approved an additional appropriation for the Leadville Drainage tunnel was sent to the Chamber of Commerce late yesterday by Senator Ed C. Johnson, who wired:
“Senate approved tunnel appropriation today. Now goes back to House.”
It is understood that the bill now goes to a conference committee of the House and Senate because of the fact that the House had previously rejected the appropriation.
The Lake County Mining association and the Leadville Chamber of Commerce have been working together for some time to assure passage of the additional fund which was made necessary by the bad ground encountered.
On the last day of May the tunnel was reported to be in 6,340 feet. Water to the amount of 3,000 gallons a minute is being encountered, believed to be coming from the Fryer hill district.
None Seriously Hurt When Car Misses Curve
Yesterday morning at 1 a. m., when the Climax workers were coming off shift, a car driven by W. R. Nash of 405 East 11th street went off the road just before reaching the big hairpin curve near Climax. Although the five occupants of the car were scratched and cut none of them were seriously injured.
Because of a heavy, blanket-like fog, Nash couldn’t see where he was driving and went off the road. When he realized that the car was off the road, he tried to turn back on, but he hit a stump. The car rolled over at least twice then hit another stump and slid on its side for several feet before it came to a stop.
Woods Lake Resort Sold To Luthe Bros.
Woods Lake summer resort, 24 miles south of Eagle has been sold by the Englebrecht heirs to the Luthe brothers of Des Moines, Ia.
Peter Englebrecht conducted this resort, famous among sportsmen from every state in the union, for nearly 50 years. He built the business up to one of the finest resorts of its kind in the state, and was a host who made friends of his guests so that they came back year after year. His son, Ralph, grew up in his father’s footsteps, and the past few years as Mr. Englebrecht’s health and age began to tell on him, Ralph cared for the business. But the latter took ill a year ago, and died last winter. Then a few weeks ago Peter Englebrecht passed away at his home in Rifle.
There is a story of sentiment connected with the purchase of the resort by the Luthe brothers. Their father with his family, including the three sons became guests of the resort one summer a great many years ago. Pleased with the place, Mr. Luthe thereafter spent the entire summer there, practically raising his sons at Woods Lake. The elder Luthe has now gone and when his sons, now men with sons of their own, learned that the place was for sale, they decided to purchase it.
Bowles Brothers of the Diamond J ranch on the Frying Pan will have charge of the resort this summer for the Luthe Brothers.
Mike Calvick of Eagle has been engaged as head cook for the resort.
School Census Shows 108 Decrease
This year’s school census, taken and recorded by Miss Frances Marsh during April and May, shows a decrease of 108 from last year’s census.
The approximate population figures for school district No. 2 this year are as follows:
Over 21 years… 2,848
Six to 21… 1,266
Under Six… 590
Total… 4,704
The Population is divided as follows:
Leadville… 4,260
Stringtown… 348
Bucktown… 43
Jacktown… 30
Tennessee Pass… 19
Finntown… 4
Total… 4,704
Ski Tow Purchase Believed Completed
The Pueblo Chamber of Commerce has been informed by its Washington Representative, Clifford Guest, that purchase of the Camp Hale Ski Tow by the U. S. Forest Service is “as good as accomplished,” according to the Associated Press.
The tow was constructed on Forest Service land by the Army for use in training Ski troops. The training period ended several months ago, and the tow was ordered disposed of under the surplus properties act.
In Denver, R. E. Clark, in charge of recreation and lands for the regional forestry office, said no official word of Forest Service acquisition of the tow had been received at regional headquarters.
The Pueblo Chamber of Commerce and civic groups at Leadville, Gunnison, Salida and other towns in mountainous central Colorado have advocated retention of the tow and establishment of a winter sports resort on the camp site.
Prowlers Break Into Matlock Store
June 18, 1945
The Matlock store on Harrison avenue was broken into some time during the last night but apparently nothing was taken and beyond damage to the front door, nothing was disturbed. Police theorized the would-be robbers were frightened away before they had time to search for the cash box and change bags, which were found intact.
The lock on the south front door of the establishment had been neatly cut away and the door was found partly open by Mrs. Edith Erwin, store manager, when she arrived at the store this morning. The general opinion was that the lock had been broken by an expert and was not the work of children. Nothing in the store had been disarranged and Mrs. Erwin said that a preliminary examination showed nothing missing. Mrs. Erwin has been with the Matlock company for seven years, and manager of the Leadville store for over one year.
Medal Received
*******
The Purple Heart Medal with an oak leaf cluster was received yesterday by Mrs. Mary E. Swift from her son, Pfc. Richard J. Swift, who has twice been wounded on Negros Island. Pfc. Swift has been in the service for over three years, of which he has spent two years overseas. He was first wounded on April 2 and had been back in action when he was wounded a second time.
One Lonesome Tree Stands At Library
*******
Only one lonesome tree is now left standing in front of the Leadville Public Library since its companion was hauled away by a city truck yesterday afternoon. The roots of the tree had evidently been damaged when the drainage ditch was dug at the edge of the sidewalk, with the result that the tree leaned out over the street and was considered a menace to traffic.
Five Balm of Gilead trees were planted in front of the Library by members of the Leadville Woman’s Club shortly after the building was erected in 1902. The trees added much to the appearance of the building and the beauty of the city. Three of the trees were hit by careless motorists and damaged to such an extent that they had to be removed at various times. The lone remaining tree is at the southwest corner of the building.
Highway Open Over Independence Pass
*******
Highway 82 over Independence Pass, between Twin Lakes and Aspen, has just been opened to summer travel, according to an Associated Press report. D. N. Stewart, engineer in charge of maintenance, reports that snow has been cleared from most of the main traveled pass roads in the state.
Stained Glass Window Falls In High Wind
*******
The beautiful round stained glass window above the altar of the Annunciation Church was blown out during the terrific wind storm shortly before 5 o’clock yesterday afternoon. The leaded glass was badly shattered as it fell although some of the small sections were still intact. Rev. E. L. Horgan, pastor of the church, believes that the window will be almost impossible to replace at this time as the glass was made in Europe.
The scene depicted in beautiful soft colors in the glass was that of “Christ Teaching Little Children.” It was placed in the church in 1912 by members of the Altar and Rosary Society. Placed as it was in a west wall, the window was unusually effective in the late afternoon when the sun shone behind it. It was six feet in diameter and valued at between $500 and $600.
Planes To Be Here Tuesday Next Week
*******
“Rough” was the weather for flying in this locality yesterday but nevertheless 12 to 15 Leadvillites took to the air. Both the Piper Cub and the Taylorcraft planes were up, in charge of Hibbs Bros. of Salida, and a good many flying hours were added to the credit of soon-to-be-pilots.
The planes will be at the Leadville field Tuesday of next week instead of Wednesday as usual because an inspector of the Civil Aeronautics Authority is due in Salida on Wednesday to inspect field and equipment.
Spruce Trees Beautify High School Grounds
*******
Seven beautiful spruce trees made their appearance on the grounds in front of High School building this week. The trees, between four and five feet high, were transplanted under the supervision of Roy Baldwin by Kenneth Olson and Lawrence Shimmin. They are on a line in front of the main building and the new annex.
A lawn which is already beginning to show faint patches of green has been planted and is being tended by Rudy Bogunovich. Two beds of tulips just in front of the main building also add to the attractiveness of the grounds.
Note On Wild Life In The Rockies
*******
Jack Kester of Buena Vista brought to town this week the best bear story of the year—and swears to the truth of it.
He was milking cows at his ranch near Buena Vista when a big bruin appeared nearby—and the bruin was in an unhappy frame of mind.
Kester called to his wife, who was in the milk house, to stay in the building while he went to the house after a gun.
Like the heroes of Wild West fiction, Kester had just one shell for his rifle—and his only other weapon was a .22 that required time to load.
Kester came back to the corral to find Old Bruin attacking one of his cows and killed the angry bear with his only rifle shell.
The bear weighed about 150 pounds, Kester said; a Salida record.
