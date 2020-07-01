Highlights from the Leadville Weekly Herald
140 Years Ago
Saturday, July 3, 1880
*******
THE BOULEVARD.
The Finest Drive in the State of Colorado.
Leadville would not be true to her record and herself if she did not excel every other city in Colorado. Last fall she astonished all comers by laying out, grading and fencing in one of the finest driving parks in the state in less than ten days, and the same parties who were in the main responsible for that work now come once more to the front with an enterprise which takes the highest rank in the state. A pleasure drive, six miles long, a hundred feet wide, as straight as an arrow, and as level as a billiard table, is an enterprise worthy of the metropolitan pretensions of New York and other of our eastern cities, and yet, in the heart of the Rocky Mountains, on the very outskirts of civilization, are found men who have the pluck to undertake and the ability to push through to successful completion a boulevard which takes equal rank with the famous drives of Paris in the magnitude of its conception and the thoroughness of its execution. It is not yet lined with magnificent buildings and works of art, but it has for its ornaments the magnificent works of nature, the mountains to whose grandeur no work of man can compare. The work is now very nearly completed, only the short distance between the race track and Mount Massive remaining to be finished. The numerous streams on the route are spanned by substantial bridges, the road has been thoroughly graded and rolled, and the drive afforded is one of the pleasantest that can be imagined. From the city limits to the end of the road is one uninterrupted pleasure, and reflects credit upon its projectors throughout its entire course. The only thing now needed to make it everything that is desirable is the grading of Capitol hill at the lower end of Main street, which can be done at comparatively trifling cost, so that from Harrison avenue to Mount Massive there will be nothing to mar the pleasure of the drive. The tolls upon the road are light, so that the pleasure to be derived is brought within the reach of all, and there is no doubt that it will be patronized to an extent sufficient to pay a reasonable profit upon the investment. It should be, at all events, as the men who have expended their money in the construction of an enterprise so creditable to Leadville, are deserving of substantial encouragement.
ON THE SHOOT.
Two Chrysolite Guards Engage in a Fight With Pistols.
Now that the “cruel war is over,” the guards at the different important mines in the camp occupy their spare time in shooting or battering each other, probably not believing in growing rusty for want of practice. Last Sunday a fatal shooting affair occurred at the Iron mine, and yesterday morning the news was brought to the city that another man had been shot—this time at the Chrysolite mine.
The affair occurred about nine o’clock in the forenoon, the principals being two men engaged at the mine as guards—P. P. Valentine and Lieutenant George W. Bartlett. Valentine had been unfit for duty for some days, owing to sickness, but feeling better yesterday morning, he determined to arise from his bed and report for duty, which he did. He was informed by Lieutenant Bartlett, to whom he reported, however, that his services were no longer required and that his place had been filled. This summary dismissal greatly displeased Valentine, who believed that he had always performed his duty and therefore was not deserving of the treatment accorded him by his superior officer. He expressed his feelings rather forcibly to several of his comrades, which fact soon came to the ears of Bartlett, which greatly incensed the latter, who immediately confronted his subordinate in the carpenter room of the Roberts’ shaft house, and there accused him of having spoken in a deprecating manner of a superior officer, also demanding the exact words used by him. Not in the least daunted, Valentine told him the exact words used, which were certainly not complimentary, whereupon Bartlett called him a lying b—, saying that “would make them even.” Valentine apparently didn’t think so, for he struck his opponent in the face with his fist, whereupon Bartlett drew a revolver and beat his opponent upon the head, striking him at least three times, knocking him into a corner. He then attempted to pull the trigger of his pistol, which is a self-acting one, but the guard having become bent, he was unable to shoot. Perceiving his danger, Valentine drew his own pistol, and, leveling it at Bartlett, fired, the ball striking him in the mouth, taking away several teeth, and shattering and passing downward through the right jaw, lodging in the fleshy part of the neck below the ear.
Bartlett walked around the room, and, at last dropping his pistol, fell into a chair and was subsequently carried into the room of the foreman, where he was soon afterward attended by Dr. Cook. Although the position of the ball has been located, it has not yet been extracted, and the wound, although painful and one that will cause the victim much annoyance and inconvenience, is not necessarily fatal.
Both men were quite reticent during the day, and although interviewed several times, gave no additional facts than the above.
Rumors of an uprising among the miners, who killed several guards, etc., were prevalent on the streets during the forenoon, but were found to be untrue, and probably had their origin in the shooting of Bartlett.
**A BAD MAN.
A Suspected Incendiary Threatens to Shoot a Deputy Sheriff.
Considerable excitement was manifested near the corner of Spruce and Third streets yesterday by several people, which was caused by the belligerent attitude assumed by a man who was soon taken in, however, and lodged in the county jail.
It will be remembered that last Tuesday evening two houses were almost burned to the ground, and it was supposed that the fire had been the work of an incendiary, and circumstances pointed strongly toward one Wood, who claimed to own the buildings. It appears that some time since Wood and his wife, after numerous disagreements, came to the conclusion to separate, he to leave his wife in possession of the property. They did so, but Wood soon repented of his trade and attempted to regain possession, failing in which, he began a system of petty persecutions, of which the wife soon tired, and in order to rid herself of his undesirable attentions, she disposed of the houses and lots to Mr. J. F. Wanless, and it was a short time after this transfer had been made that the structures were burned.
Mr. Wanless determined to rebuild immediately, and with that end in view secured the necessary lumber, which he caused to be piled on the ground, and was about to begin work when, yesterday, on paying a visit to the lots, he was astonished to find Woods, with some friends, engaged in throwing the lumber off the property. He remonstrated with the men, but finding that his warnings were not heeded, he swore out a warrant for the arrest of the parties on a charge of riot—the warrant being placed in the hands of the Deputy Sheriff Freeman to serve. Together, the officer and Mr. Wanless repaired to the scene, but when within a few feet of the men, were wanted by Woods, who leveled a rifle at them, and threatened to shoot if they did not instantly take the back-track. Mr. Freeman was not to be deterred from doing his duty by any such threat, however, and, advancing, he seized the formidable weapon and arrested his man, who evidently hadn’t the nerve to shoot. He was taken to the county jail and handed over to Jailor Miller, who experienced great difficulty in searching the prisoner, the latter objecting rather forcibly to any such proceeding, but a remainder from Jake soon brought him to time, and he was lodged in a cell after being relieved of the articles found upon his person.
When they had seen their man safely behind the bars, Mr. Wanless and Mr. Freeman returned to the office of Justice McDowall and two additional charges were brought against Woods—one for resisting an officer, and the other for committing an assault with intent to kill. He will be given a hearing to-morrow, and meanwhile, those buildings will be erected by Mr. Wanless.
A Celebrated Character Gone.
Shortly after ten o’clock yesterday morning Mr. J. B. Omohundro, better known as “Texas Jack,” died at the residence of Major T. C. Howard, of pneumonia. The deceased was born in Palmyra, Virginia, in the year 1846, and was in his fortieth year when death claimed him as his own. At the age of seventeen he left the parental roof for Texas, where he lived some time as a ranchman, and finally as a scout and Indian fighter. When the civil war broke out, he enlisted in the confederate army, in which he served with credit to himself. At the conclusion of the war he was taken into the service of the government as a scout, and served in that capacity for a number of years, encountering many dangers and proving himself a man of more than ordinary courage. He was a companion of “Buffalo Bill” in many a scene of strife, and with the latter adopted the stage as a profession, acting over again the trying scenes through which they had passed. He married Mademoiselle Giuseppina Morlacchi, the celebrated danseuse, who was with him at the hour of his death, the two being greatly attached to each other. While in this city he joined the Tabor Light Cavalry company, and will be buried by them with military honors at two o’clock to-day, from the Tabor opera house, where the funeral ceremonies will be performed.
The life of his wife is greatly despaired of, she having fallen into a state of unconsciousness at the time of his death, and though all was done that was possible to revive her, she still remains in the same condition.
WILL PROVE FATAL.
P. P. Valentine Dying from His Wounds, and Lieutenant Bartlett Arrested for Inflicting the Same.
Word was brought to the city early yesterday forenoon that Valentine, the guard so severely injured by Lieutenant Bartlett at the Chrysolite mine, and who had been recently removed to the county hospital near Malta, was dying from his wounds. The skin, which had been sewn over the man’s cracked skull, parted Sunday evening, and the skull where it is cracked laying open, the brains are left bare.
When it became known that Valentine’s wounds would beyond a doubt prove fatal, a warrant for the arrest of Bartlett was sworn out and served by Deputy Sheriff Freeman at the mine. Bartlett’s condition prevented his removal to the county jail, however, and a guard was placed over him in his chamber. Although he will in all probability recover, it is feared that his power of speech is gone forever.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.