Two Planes Expected To Arrive Tomorrow
December 12, 1944
Two planes are expected to land on the field near the D. & R. G. overpass south of Leadville tomorrow morning about 9 o’clock. They will be piloted by the Hibbs brothers, Arthur and Ashley, who operate an airport and give flying instructions in Salida. The brothers plan to teach student flying to Leadvillites under the Civil Aeronautics Authority, a plan said to be approved by the federal government in the absence of a round school. The Hibbs brothers learned to fly at an elevation of about 9,000 feet in Creede, Colo., and for the past couple of years have been instructors in the War Training Service program for the Army. It is thought that the planes they will bring to Leadville will be a Piper Cub and a Taylor-Craft.
Christmas Shopping Is In Full Swing
December 13, 1944
Although it is hard to compare the amount of Christmas shopping being done this year in Leadville with that of the previous two years because of Camp Hale, it is evident that the shopping is heavy and that it started early—as early, in fact, as late summer and early fall, when some people bought gifts because they knew those articles would be hard to get nearer Christmas time. Then there was the buying for the servicemen and women overseas. The merchants and clerks say that Christmas buying has been steadily increasing since the first of the month.
Whether the present rush will continue until stocks are sold out or until Christmas arrives is hard to tell. Most of the merchants feel that the stocks of holiday goods will hold out until Christmas. However, there are some types of Christmas merchandise that are bound to sell out fast, and late buyers will find their choices limited.
Since many of the traditional Christmas gifts are either not on the market at all or are scarce because of the war, Christmas buyers are finding other articles to replace these and accepting what is available without questioning too much as to why the things they want are not in stock.
So far very few War Bonds have been purchased as Christmas gifts, but it is thought and hoped that the sale of Bonds for Christmas will increase.
76 Christmas Boxes Go To Naval Hospital
December 18, 1944
Leadville, as usual, responded generously to the call for servicemen by packing 16 more Christmas boxes than the quota asked to be sent convalescents at the Naval Hospital at Glenwood Springs. With the goal set at 60 packages from Lake County, American Legion men yesterday collected and packed 76 separate boxes of gifts which had been made up by individuals and stores. These boxes are “gifts for the Yanks who gave,” and represent Leadville’s contribution to the national Eddie Cantor-American Legion program to make sure that every hospitalized serviceman and woman in the country will receive a Christmas package.
Al Miller, commander of the Leadville post, was assisted in this undertaking by a committee composed of Paul W. Crawford, chairman; Ragnor Lofquist, Peter Brinsky and Milt Thelin. Leadville stores cooperated by making up sample boxes and helping customers select items.
Cars “Borrowed” Over Holidays All Returned
December 29, 1944
The cars that were stolen or borrowed over the Christmas week-end have all been found or returned. The 1937 Oldsmobile belonging to F. C. Farlow, which was taken Saturday night from beside the Oldsmobile garage, was found abandoned in a ditch on West 2nd street four days later. Mark Popovich’s car, which was stolen Christmas night, was left on James street between Elm and Chestnut streets. A Plymouth belonging to L. E. Meredith was taken from in front of Roberts’ Variety store some time after eight o’clock Saturday evening. A few minutes after the Merediths had reported their car stolen, the man who had taken it returned it to the same spot from which he had borrowed it, jumped out of the car, dashed across Harrison avenue and disappeared. Meredith gave chase to him, but due to a fall on the ice was unable to catch him.
Sheriff Angelo Travison repeats the warning for people not to leave their car keys in cars when parked.
Silver Fox Caught On Climax Trestle
A silver fox was caught on the mine car trestle near the loop at Climax yesterday afternoon. A mine train crew, Alex Haney, Howard Rutherford and Frank Matson, saw what they thought must be a cat or a dog on the trestle and, stopping their train, investigated. When they recognized the fox, it ran toward Haney and he was able to scoop it up unharmed. It developed later that the fox belonged to R. E. Weed of Climax, who owns two others. The three are valued at $900. The fox on the trestle had escaped from its pen a week ago.
