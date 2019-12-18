Free Movie; Christmas Party Saturday for Area Children
December 16, 1969
Children of the Lake County area will have a free movie and Christmas party Saturday morning according to Ralph Garrett. Organized by the Leadville Chamber of Commerce, Frank L. Luoma, president, and sponsored by many of Leadville’s merchants, the Lake County children will congregate Saturday at Cine Moly.
Lloyd Greve, Cine Moly manager, will have a FREE movie—“Island of the Blue Dolphins”—scheduled to commence at 10 am. There will be only one free show—that at 10 am—and if the theater is filled, then possibly some children may have to be turned away. However, the merchants are having Santa Claus and his helpers at the theater entrance after the show giving out stockings filled with candy and nuts. Even if a child has to be turned away if the theater becomes filled to capacity, he or she will still get their stocking of candy.
The Christmas festivities for the young folk of Lake County have an added impetus with the announcement by Sheriff Roy Balltrip that he is sponsoring a Christmas party for the pre-teeners Saturday afternoon and then a dance for the teenagers in the evening.
Sheriff Balltrip has invited all pre-teeners to a Christmas party at the Youth Center from 1 pm to 3 pm Saturday. Santa Claus will be there, and sacks of candy will be given out to all who attend. Saturday night, the teenagers of the area are invited to be Balltrips’s guests for a dance at the Youth Center.
Refreshments will also be served.
In anticipation of the Christmas shopping rush, many of the merchants in Leadville plan to remain open evenings from now until Christmas Eve. Store hours may vary, but in general the stores will be open nightly until 8:30 or 9 pm, depending on their past practices.
Harrison Avenue shoppers have noticed that the avenue Christmas lights were turned on this past weekend. In addition, the Courthouse lawn is now graced by Leadville’s annual Christmas tree. The extremely beautiful tree was erected Monday morning by the county road crew and is in the process of being decorated. Also being erected are the traditional Christmas decorations on the Courthouse itself. Most downtown merchants are displaying their Christmas decorations with more being added daily.
Santa Is Due!
December 24, 1969
NORTH POLE—He’s off!
Santa Claus is on his way at last!
The jolly old Saint and his favorite reindeer are zooming through the arctic skies right now, headed for the American border. He’ll reach it tonight.
The northern lights switched on to a clear, steady green—the “go ahead” signal. And the Royal Canadian Mounted Police sent Santa this message:
“We are clearing all air lanes in your path, old boy. There is no speed limit for you tonight. The sky is yours. Go as fast as you like. Good Luck!”
And Santa needed that wide, clear road in the sky, for his big red sled was packed so full of gifts it overflowed. It looked like a hay rack zooming through the crisp air.
Potpourri...
December 31, 1969
It is not without regret that we see the 60s fade into history. Only the challenges of the 70s erase some to the poignancy of saying goodbye to a colorful decade in Leadville’s history.
In 1960 began the first expansion of Leadville’s population other than by natural births. This was the year when Climax announced that all of the company houses would be moved to the West Park subdivision—which old-timers remember as Leadville race tracks. The project involved three years of moving, during which time it was necessary to avoid hairline appointments in the big city, for you never knew when a large house might be encountered moving down the Climax highway, and motorists would have to wait for clearance.
Early in the 60s came the authorization of the Fryingpan project, with President John F. Kennedy himself coming to Pueblo for special inauguration ceremonies. This project, plagued by appropriation cuts and changes, will be the big story of the 70s, with the tremendous boost recreation will bring to the Lake County area.
This decade bid a goodbye to the last of the old educational school buildings through which some of the world’s smartest people have passed. The new high school became known as Lake County high school since a high school at Climax was no more. The name change has confused many of the high school graduates of the past who do not understand why their Alma Mater is no longer Leadville high school. Leadville high school was remodeled into Lake County Junior High.
The Homestake Water project to supply Denver, Aurora and Colorado Springs created a boom during the mid-60s. Completion of the project was part of a temporary economic setback felt in 1968. Recovery began in mid-1969, and possibly forecasts the economic health of the 70s.
It was in January 1959 that Leadville was named the All American City, but since that time has “put up its dukes” a number of times to challenge the smarties who like to call it “The City with a Dirty [Face].”
In the beginning of 1965, the “Dirty Faces” put up a formidable battle against urban renewal planners who wanted to beautify half the city, with federal funds being applicable only for the portion of the town where new buildings had been constructed within a few years of that period. This was the year which awakened many Leadvillites to the idea of historical preservation. The idea keeps boiling with the organization of the Lake County Council of Arts and Humanities.
ASARCO-Resurrection and Leadville Lead Corporation, in a joint venture, are engaged in development work which promises to revive the lead-zinc mining boom days of old during the 70s. “Fabulous 60s” is a “Potpourri” in the history of Leadville.
