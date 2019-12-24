CHRISTMAS IN LEADVILLE
No Public Observance, But Many Family Gatherings and Social Functions—Sick Made Happy With Song and Good Cheer.
December 29, 1919
*******
In spite of the continued absence of “Tom and Jerry,” “Martini Cocktail,” and other Christmas visitors who once were powerful factors in arousing one kind of Christmas spirit, Christmas cheer was prominently in evidence in all parts of the city yesterday, the cheery “Merry Christmas” salutations of pedestrians echoing thruout the day along Harrison avenue. After the mysteriously-arrrived packages wrapped in their holly emblazoned paper and tied with dainty ribbons had been explored amid raptured ejaculations; after the turkey dinner with all the fixin’s had been disposed of and children were rolling in contentment beneath their Christmas trees, Leadville people gave themselves over to enjoyment of the holiday of holidays.
But Christmas cheer was not confined to the homes where happiness reigned supreme. Down at the County poorhouse and hospital, twenty-nine inmates gathered themselves around a table heaped high with a genuine Christmas dinner—turkey and all the fixin’s, which stimulate the Christmas spirit. No effort was spared by Mr. and Mrs. Fred Minor, who are in charge of the institutions, to make the inmates happy and to aid them in enjoying Christmas day.
At the county jail, however, the time-honored Christmas banquet was dispensed with. It was not because the county officers have grown steeled of heart, nor because the county funds are running low, but—well, how can you have a banquet when you have only one prisoner? The corridors of the jail did not ring yesterday with the voices of the many prisoners which filled the jail at Christmas time when friends drank each other a “Merry Christmas” over oak and mahogany bars. Cob-webs have formed over the cell house at the jail, and John Ansick, an Eagle county prisoner, is the only prisoner to pace the corridors. You couldn’t call it a banquet, but John received a regular Christmas dinner nevertheless.
Christmas day has passed—passed along into the memory of hundreds of similar Christmas days since the bright star in the east guided the Wise Men to the manger at Bethlehem. But the spirit of brotherhood and helpfulness which characterized the observance of Christmas in Leadville this year more than ever before will linger for many days in the homes of the city. Nowhere, however, will the day be remembered with more happy and beautiful memories, than in homes where sickness has partially shut out the rays of happiness.
It was late Christmas eve when Miss Mary Frances Keller, Red Cross community nurse, and the Methodist church choir, directed by Mrs. R. H. McKenzie, started out to carry to bed-ridden and shut-in people of the city the cheer and good tidings of the night. From home to home they went, visiting the aged, crippled and the sick, and everywhere they went, they left behind them the sparkling sheen of the Christmas spirit.
To homes where people were lying bed-ridden and helpless, Miss Keller guided the Christmas visitors. It was a touching scene as the bed-ridden people listened to the anthems and carols sung quietly by the choir, their eyes sparkling and their faces shining with happiness as they realized that they were not forgotten in the merry-making of the night.
When the carols were finished in each home and words of comfort were spoken by the visitors, Miss Keller produced from “some-where” heavy baskets of good things for the Christmas day dinner. Each basket was beautifully arranged and filled with fruits, cakes, candles, turkey and everything necessary for the Christmas table.
Following the visits to these homes, the visitors of good cheer next made their way to the County hospital and later to St. Vincent’s hospital, where they sang their carols to the patients confined there. Apprised of the proposed visit of the carollers, every patient, like the shut-in people of the city, had awaited anxiously their visitors and voiced their appreciation of the kindness of those who were not too busy to remember them.
The party was driven about the city by Will Harvey, who furnished them with horses and sleigh for the evening. Those included in the party besides Miss Keller and Mr. Harvey were Mrs. R. H. McKenzie, Mrs. F. E. Brown, Mrs. J. S. Shine, Misses Sadie Johnson, Gertrude Johnson, Marjorie Walder, Thelma Kelm, Florence Miller, Mrs. Harry James, Ray King and Rev. William Walder.
Special Christmas masses, one at 5 o’clock and the other at 10 o’clock yesterday morning, marked the observance of Christmas day at the Church of the Annunciation, the Rev. Father W. J. O’Malley singing the masses of the day. Christmas mass was also sung at St. Joseph’s church, and services were held at the Swedish Lutheran church at 5:30 yesterday morning. The usual Christmas tree of the Lutheran church was held last night.
