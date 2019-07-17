Boy Scouts rescued from La Plata Peak
by Jenn Wiant
Herald Staff Writer
July 15, 2004
*******
Lake County Search and Rescue assisted in a rescue of 13 Boy Scouts and parents who were climbing a very difficult section of La Plata Peak when one Boy Scout had his jaw broken by a rock on July 12.
The group of hikers from Georgia had ascended partway up La Plata Peak on a very difficult trail on the north side of the 14,000 foot peak, according to Tom Vidmar, president of the Buena Vista Sheriff’s Patrol, when the accident occurred. One Boy Scout grabbed onto a rock to pull himself up to a ridge when the rock came loose, hit him in the face and broke his jaw.
Vidmar said the whole group began to panic. Some members suffered from altitude sickness and diarrhea, while others had bumps and bruises from the difficult climb.
Members of the group with a cell phone called Search and Rescue, which dispatched about 27 rescuers from Chaffee and Lake counties in anticipation of a difficult and technical rescue.
Rescuers were able to calm the group down, meet them at timberline and help walk them out. According to Vidmar, the group was not as far up the ridge as rescuers had feared, so the rescue was hazardous but not technical.
The young man with a broken jaw was transported by private vehicle to the Salida hospital, where doctors took x-rays and treated him.
The rescue began at about 2 p.m. and finished at 9 p.m., Vidmar said. He said if it had started any later, the rescue teams would have had an even more serious and difficult rescue in the dark. Vidmar was thankful for the quick response by rescue teams and the early call-out by the group on the mountain.
Vidmar added that the hikers would have needed technical climbing equipment to reach the summit from where they had been. He said, “even that would be almost un-usable” because the rock is too crumbly.
The group had made it to about 12,500 feet in altitude when they were rescued.
Cabin restoration under way at historic Interlaken Resort
by Jenn Wiant
Herald Staff Writer
*******
Built in 1895, Dexter Cabin still contains all of its original paint, floors, walls, ceilings and architecture, but it has been boarded up for years. Now, in order to make it suitable for visitors again, volunteers and the Forest Service are giving it a new deck, a paint job and a good cleaning.
The Dexter Cabin at Interlaken, although built by the same person and designed by the same architect, is not the same as the Dexter Cabin in Leadville next to the Healy House Museum.
Three volunteer groups will work with architect Harrison Goodall over a three-week period in July to restore the cabin. They will clean out the bat droppings, replace the deck, re-install the windows, re-paint the house and contract out to have the roof fixed, said Goodall.
Goodall, a former professor from Washington state, has been working on historic restoration projects for the past 35 years. He said Dexter Cabin is unique in that it was nicely constructed in the late 1800s and does not need as much work as other buildings he has worked on.
Betty Jean Bond Burgess, who was a member of the last family to live in the cabin, said she also thought the cabin was “amazingly well preserved.” Burgess joined other locals in a visit to the Dexter Cabin on Thursday, July 8, three days after work started on the cabin.
“It’s just thrilling to be here,” Burgess said. “I just love that they’re working on it.” Burgess still has some of the furniture that was in the cabin when she lived there, she said. She spent some time during the tour explaining to the Forest Service employees where things were in the house.
“You don’t forget things like that,” she explained.
James Dexter built Dexter Cabin in 1895 as a summer home for himself and his family. It changed hands several times until the last owner, Eugene Bond, bought it in the 1930s. The Bonds used the cabin as a summer home until 1950. Eventually, it was condemned and acquired by the Bureau of Reclamation.
The cabin was moved 150 feet away from the shore of Twin Lakes so that the dam could be raised in 1972. Two years later, the Forest Service took over ownership of Dexter Cabin. Also in 1974, the cabin was named to the National Historic Register.
In 2002, Colorado Preservation, Inc. named the Interlaken buildings to the list of the most endangered places in Colorado, and the Forest Service decided to act. Now, through a partnership between the Forest Service, the Rocky Mountain Heritage Society and Colorado Preservation Inc., the Interlaken buildings should all be completely restored within four years.
Dexter Cabin was chosen as the first project because it was in the best condition and can be completed the most quickly, said Cass Cairns, public affairs specialist for the Forest Service.
Goodall said the cabin will be completed by July 24. Terri Liestman, heritage program manager of the Forest Service Rocky Mountain Region, said the Forest Service is considering opening the cabin to the public as an overnight rental beginning next summer. All revenue from the cabin rentals would go back into maintenance of the cabin, which helps accomplish the Forest Service’s goal to own buildings that can sustain themselves. Although the building looks very nice on both the inside and outside, Liestman said it will always remain somewhat rustic, with an off-site toilet, no running water and no electricity. Liestman said the Forest Service is looking into installing a solar or propane energy system.
Chris Kobylarz, a Twin Lakes resident who is serving as a boat shuttle for volunteers and construction materials, said he may offer boat rides for tourists who do not want to hike the two miles to Interlaken.
Another public tour of the Dexter Cabin and Interlaken will take place on July 22. Call 486-0749 for details.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.